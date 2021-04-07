DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 57,665 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 421,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,665 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.07% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $38,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 425.8% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 13,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total value of $1,089,253.20. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $276,745.74. Insiders have sold 331,057 shares of company stock valued at $28,117,680 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EW shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.45.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $85.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $64.77 and a 52 week high of $92.08. The company has a market capitalization of $53.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.58.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

