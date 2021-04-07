DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 579,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,386 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.15% of V.F. worth $48,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of V.F. by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,002,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,452,183,000 after buying an additional 11,575,693 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of V.F. by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,830,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $754,215,000 after buying an additional 187,689 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of V.F. by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,584,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $647,799,000 after buying an additional 2,077,099 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of V.F. by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,155,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $440,357,000 after buying an additional 417,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of V.F. by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,912,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $334,170,000 after buying an additional 155,922 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $83.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a PE ratio of -643.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.98. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $50.72 and a 1-year high of $89.68.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 73.13%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VFC. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.65.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

