DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.05% of Booking worth $46,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. swisspartners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $833,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $4,412,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,237.87.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,422.00 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,303.25 and a 12 month high of $2,469.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.21 billion, a PE ratio of 72.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,323.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,057.21.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $23.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.