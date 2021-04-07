DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 49.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,190,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 394,586 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.19% of General Mills worth $70,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 349.0% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

In other General Mills news, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,629,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,916 shares in the company, valued at $4,641,880.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 11,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $731,206.96. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,402 shares of company stock valued at $2,459,016. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.27.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $61.74 on Wednesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $66.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.51%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.