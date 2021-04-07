DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,882 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,906 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.11% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $38,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northeast Investment Management boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 125,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,021,000 after purchasing an additional 8,457 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 102.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 100,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 259,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,314,000 after purchasing an additional 26,815 shares during the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at $83,450,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $176.56 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.42 and a 52-week high of $179.62. The firm has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.07 and its 200 day moving average is $152.04.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.53%.

TROW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.50.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

