DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 160,448 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 772,992 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,448 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.10% of Las Vegas Sands worth $44,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 518 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LVS opened at $63.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $40.31 and a 52 week high of $66.76. The company has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.25 and a beta of 1.35.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on LVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.31.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

