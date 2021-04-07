DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 166,232 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 571,873 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,232 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.31% of Keysight Technologies worth $75,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 13.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 283,472 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,002,000 after buying an additional 5,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 22,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $354,028.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KEYS shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $131.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.09.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $145.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.08. The company has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a PE ratio of 44.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.30 and a 1-year high of $155.50.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

