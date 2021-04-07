DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 24,220 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 368,365 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,220 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.19% of Garmin worth $44,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,398 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,373,000 after acquiring an additional 31,897 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at $3,388,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,483,738 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $177,544,000 after acquiring an additional 17,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at $192,181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $136.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.41. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $73.63 and a 52-week high of $137.10.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $282,838.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.90, for a total value of $382,476.60. Insiders sold 15,931 shares of company stock worth $2,033,475 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Garmin from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Garmin from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Garmin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.25.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

