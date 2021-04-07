DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 348,947 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 157.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 570,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 348,947 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.07% of Duke Energy worth $51,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,728,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $799,224,000 after buying an additional 3,404,795 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,645,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 278.6% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 977,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,544,000 after buying an additional 719,678 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,456,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $499,562,000 after buying an additional 498,409 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 801,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,005,000 after buying an additional 473,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE DUK opened at $97.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.32 and a 200-day moving average of $91.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $77.58 and a 52 week high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.20.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

