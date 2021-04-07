DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,495 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,913 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.09% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $54,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Michael B. Yongue boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 868 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,287 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 332 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 924 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.13.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $215.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $202.57 and a 12-month high of $306.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $213.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $355,004.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,081 shares in the company, valued at $8,228,895.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $414,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,718,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,172,012 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

