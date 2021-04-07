DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,988 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 5,730 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.07% of Illumina worth $39,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,424,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $723,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $414.84 on Wednesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.42 and a 52 week high of $555.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $423.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $368.25. The firm has a market cap of $60.53 billion, a PE ratio of 96.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.65 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.65, for a total value of $102,885.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,479.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.48, for a total value of $1,529,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,203,253.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,885 shares of company stock worth $4,769,537 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ILMN. Atlantic Securities lowered Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. OTR Global raised Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $374.10.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

