DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 849,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,407 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.34% of Ameren worth $64,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Ameren by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,884,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,488,931,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061,639 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ameren by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,906,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,475,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692,185 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ameren by 375.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,201,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529,007 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ameren by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,049,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Ameren by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,095,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,557,000 after acquiring an additional 138,093 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AEE opened at $81.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.60. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $66.33 and a 12-month high of $86.90.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 14.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 65.67%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ameren from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.29.

In other Ameren news, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,807,952. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,220 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

