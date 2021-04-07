DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 222.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,769 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.13% of DocuSign worth $55,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 1,895.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 19,709 shares in the last quarter. AMS Capital Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth about $16,017,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DocuSign from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wedbush raised their price target on DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.10.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $205.71 on Wednesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.84 and a 52-week high of $290.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.33 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $219.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.22.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.85, for a total transaction of $1,294,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 89,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,217,809.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total value of $81,851,143.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,660,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,318,148.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 379,731 shares of company stock valued at $87,272,153. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

