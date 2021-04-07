DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $37.50 Million Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,746 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Shopify were worth $37,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $507,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $1,171,041,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,289,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,855,828,000 after purchasing an additional 895,940 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 2,774.8% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 269,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,947,000 after purchasing an additional 260,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 544,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $615,912,000 after purchasing an additional 228,593 shares during the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHOP stock opened at $1,156.14 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,199.02 and its 200-day moving average is $1,119.62. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $141.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 736.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $374.02 and a twelve month high of $1,499.75.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.82 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. Research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,475.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,323.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Shopify from $1,060.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,312.09.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

