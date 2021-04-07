DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $38.04 Million Stock Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,874,326 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,340 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.15% of TELUS worth $38,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 61.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after acquiring an additional 128,989 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 30.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,005 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TELUS during the third quarter valued at $220,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 1.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 119,290 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 6.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,436,327 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $78,123,000 after acquiring an additional 287,791 shares during the last quarter. 49.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TU opened at $20.33 on Wednesday. TELUS Co. has a 1-year low of $15.33 and a 1-year high of $21.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.66.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. TELUS had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

TU has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC raised shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. TELUS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.89.

TELUS Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

