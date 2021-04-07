DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $38.51 Million Stock Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 326,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 97,497 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.28% of PTC worth $38,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of PTC by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

In other PTC news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,146 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total transaction of $159,431.52. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total transaction of $33,092.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,621,455.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,902 shares of company stock worth $4,556,365. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $144.31 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.93. The company has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.71, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.88 and a 1 year high of $147.67.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $429.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.18 million. PTC had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.53%. PTC’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PTC from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.44.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

