DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $43.19 Million Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 532,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,327 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.11% of American Electric Power worth $43,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in American Electric Power by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,851,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,742,000 after purchasing an additional 252,550 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,199,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,143,000 after purchasing an additional 26,864 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,819,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,474,000 after purchasing an additional 122,076 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,512,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,944,000 after purchasing an additional 51,934 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,696,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 10,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $781,891.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,642 shares in the company, valued at $2,716,989.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 9,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $701,697.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,457.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,935 shares of company stock valued at $9,204,606 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Guggenheim raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $86.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.44. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $74.80 and a one year high of $94.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.81%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

