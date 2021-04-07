DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $44.29 Million Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 76.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 628,496 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 273,265 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.06% of Micron Technology worth $44,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Micron Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.74.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total value of $2,341,054.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,466,969.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $392,120.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 301,918 shares in the company, valued at $23,748,869.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 132,508 shares of company stock worth $11,033,432 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU opened at $93.49 on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $96.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

