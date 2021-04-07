DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $44.98 Million Stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 962,234 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,981 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.24% of Rogers Communications worth $44,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 310,460 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,441,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 744.8% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 986,930 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,318,000 after purchasing an additional 870,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its position in Rogers Communications by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 391,243 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Rogers Communications by 1,138.6% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 617,237 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,749,000 after acquiring an additional 567,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Rogers Communications by 386.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,178 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 22,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

RCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rogers Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rogers Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.11.

Shares of RCI opened at $47.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.51 and its 200-day moving average is $45.14. Rogers Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.84 and a fifty-two week high of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.3914 per share. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.20%.

Rogers Communications Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.