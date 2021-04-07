DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $47.95 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 31,565 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.07% of Lam Research worth $47,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,731,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,123,397,000 after purchasing an additional 940,594 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,162,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,438,054,000 after purchasing an additional 702,353 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,619,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $764,882,000 after purchasing an additional 39,459 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $728,936,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $658,961,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LRCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Lam Research from $519.00 to $583.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $616.00 price objective (up previously from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $502.50.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $652.48 on Wednesday. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $229.69 and a one year high of $666.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $568.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $476.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.60%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

