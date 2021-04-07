DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $54.97 Million Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,349 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $54,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,475,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,837,000. McLean Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,738,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 912,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,369,000 after buying an additional 156,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Charter Communications news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total value of $6,371,383.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,710 shares in the company, valued at $24,378,396.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $763.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $687.45.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $613.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $620.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $630.47. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $449.83 and a 1 year high of $681.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

