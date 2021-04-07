DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $63.66 Million Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 929,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.21% of Phillips 66 worth $63,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSX. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. tru Independence LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.53.

NYSE:PSX opened at $80.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.85 and a 200-day moving average of $67.87. The company has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.10, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $43.27 and a 52 week high of $90.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $16.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.72%.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

