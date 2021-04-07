DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $65.35 Million Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 70.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,433,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 590,075 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.20% of Johnson Controls International worth $65,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JCI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,934,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 442.1% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,182,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,597 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,975,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,143 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,028,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,023,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $778,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,049.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $280,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,951.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,573,345. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JCI opened at $60.97 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $62.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.66 and a 200-day moving average of $49.28.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. HSBC cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.05.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

