DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $67.31 Million Stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,588,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,819 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.35% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $67,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,649,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,579,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,205 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,385,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,447 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4,074.0% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 730,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 712,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2,673.5% in the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 577,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,114,000 after purchasing an additional 557,020 shares in the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WPM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.58.

Shares of WPM stock opened at $41.37 on Wednesday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.94 and a 12-month high of $57.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.19 and a 200-day moving average of $42.56.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $286.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Wheaton Precious Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

