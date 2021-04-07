DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $73.77 Million Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 632,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,246 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.15% of Waste Management worth $73,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $43,641.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,515.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $346,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,378,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,683 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,485 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management stock opened at $131.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.03 and a 200-day moving average of $116.88. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.91 and a 1 year high of $132.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $1.35 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 52.27%.

WM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.21.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

