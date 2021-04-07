DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,970 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,041 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.17% of ANSYS worth $53,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,452,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,711,141,000 after purchasing an additional 34,336 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,067,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,479,575,000 after purchasing an additional 92,049 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,085,141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,122,375,000 after purchasing an additional 26,913 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,391,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,959,000 after purchasing an additional 306,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,262,955 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $459,462,000 after purchasing an additional 142,324 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANSS stock opened at $358.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $234.21 and a 12-month high of $413.19. The company has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.09 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $342.34 and a 200-day moving average of $343.98.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.42. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $627.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.63.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,549 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.69, for a total transaction of $2,179,036.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,895,576.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,224 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total value of $1,318,616.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,346,099. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,157 shares of company stock valued at $4,873,228 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

