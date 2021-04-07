DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 493,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 43,653 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.16% of Agilent Technologies worth $57,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

A stock opened at $131.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a PE ratio of 56.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.40 and its 200 day moving average is $116.31. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $72.75 and a one year high of $136.98.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.40.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total value of $63,635.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,984,577.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,712 shares of company stock worth $2,742,090.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

