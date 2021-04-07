DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Stock Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 561,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 72,247 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.32% of Cognex worth $44,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cognex by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 487,697 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,924,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CGNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cognex from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cowen boosted their price target on Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.90.

Shares of CGNX opened at $85.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.30. The company has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 80.70 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $223.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.81 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

In other news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $853,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,476. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $411,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,800 shares of company stock valued at $10,781,888 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

