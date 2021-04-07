DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Stock Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,250 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.90% of Littelfuse worth $55,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 12,836.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after buying an additional 26,315 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Littelfuse by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Littelfuse by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter worth $2,430,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Littelfuse by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. 94.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Littelfuse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.00.

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $271.30 on Wednesday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.03 and a 12 month high of $287.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $265.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.86.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.65. Littelfuse had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.40 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.15%.

In other news, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 7,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,975,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,812,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 1,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $306,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,803,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,712 shares of company stock worth $8,488,466 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

