DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 165,615 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 776.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165,615 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.07% of Zoom Video Communications worth $66,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Ryan Azus sold 6,250 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.68, for a total transaction of $2,023,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 48,367 shares in the company, valued at $15,655,430.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.38, for a total transaction of $26,750,755.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,612,571.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 432,119 shares of company stock worth $153,754,441. 24.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $329.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $352.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $410.31. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.57 and a twelve month high of $588.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.86 billion, a PE ratio of 422.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ZM. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $501.00 to $541.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $423.62.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

