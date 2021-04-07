DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 864,162 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 298.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,154,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 864,162 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.38% of Campbell Soup worth $55,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPB. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Campbell Soup by 1,077.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,359,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074,482 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth $73,610,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in Campbell Soup by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,347,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,860,000 after acquiring an additional 468,711 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Campbell Soup by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,444,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,186,000 after acquiring an additional 314,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Campbell Soup by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 560,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,077,000 after acquiring an additional 281,002 shares in the last quarter. 51.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CPB. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.27.

CPB stock opened at $50.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.93. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $44.53 and a 52 week high of $54.08. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 50.17%.

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $342,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

