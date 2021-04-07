DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 115.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,868 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.18% of Trane Technologies worth $61,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 1,056.5% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $167.64 on Wednesday. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $73.73 and a one year high of $169.47. The company has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a PE ratio of 44.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.12.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 37.05%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TT. Barclays lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $738,672.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,489,449.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $402,776.92. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

