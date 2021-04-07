DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 471,087 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 57,577 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.32% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $63,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 92,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 182,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,248,000 after buying an additional 64,082 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 188,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,023,000 after buying an additional 6,378 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 13,157 shares during the period. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 92,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,278,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHKP stock opened at $115.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.63 and a 200-day moving average of $121.27. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $100.66 and a 12-month high of $139.26. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $563.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

CHKP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Pritchard Capital increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.85.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

