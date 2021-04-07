DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,049,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530,423 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.05% of Citigroup worth $64,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of C. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,832,503,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,785,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,512,418 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,116,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999,115 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 20,471.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,844,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 469.8% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 5,189,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on C shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Citigroup from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Edward Jones cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.66.

NYSE:C opened at $72.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.76 and a 12 month high of $76.13.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

