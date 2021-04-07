DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 1,107 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,894 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.06% of Intuit worth $64,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Intuit by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock opened at $401.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $391.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $364.97. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $239.02 and a fifty-two week high of $423.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.85, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,030.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.05.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

