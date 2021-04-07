DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 152,578 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,239,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 152,578 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.41% of Pembina Pipeline worth $53,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 624.2% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 155,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 134,205 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,193,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $51,893,000 after purchasing an additional 368,977 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 154,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 43,270 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 208,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 51,703 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 279,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after purchasing an additional 29,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Shares of PBA opened at $29.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.44. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52 week low of $18.14 and a 52 week high of $30.95.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 7.37%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $0.1658 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 99.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PBA shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Firstegy lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.