DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 3,679 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,679 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.16% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $38,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTWO. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,790,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 159.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,199,000 after purchasing an additional 30,478 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $184.00 on Wednesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.20 and a 52-week high of $214.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $178.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.65. The stock has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $213.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.08.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

