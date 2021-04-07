DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 82,934 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,659,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 82,934 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.17% of Suncor Energy worth $45,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 446.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. 61.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.08.

Shares of SU stock opened at $21.14 on Wednesday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.67 and a twelve month high of $23.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 23.13%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.1642 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 30.66%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

