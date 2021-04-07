Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.059 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund stock opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.44 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.49.

Get Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund alerts:

About Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.