Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.059 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund stock opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.44 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.49.
About Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund
Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?
Receive News & Ratings for Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.