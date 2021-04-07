Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:VCF)

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:VCF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.
VCF traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $14.41. 3,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,263. Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.25.
About Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund
