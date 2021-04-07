Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0637 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Shares of NYSE DDF traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.51. 37,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,171. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $10.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.12.
About Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund
