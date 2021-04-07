Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0637 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of NYSE DDF traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.51. 37,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,171. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $10.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.12.

About Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc It is managed by Delaware Management Company. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

