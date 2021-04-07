Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:VMM) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:VMM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.
Shares of VMM stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $13.30. 6,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,547. Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $13.46.
About Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II
