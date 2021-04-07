Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.
Shares of NYSE:VFL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.19. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,702. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.95 and a fifty-two week high of $13.69.
Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money
Receive News & Ratings for Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.