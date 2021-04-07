Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Shares Gap Up to $37.18

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.18, but opened at $38.06. Delek Logistics Partners shares last traded at $38.06, with a volume of 5 shares trading hands.

DKL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Delek Logistics Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.97.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $140.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.97 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 135.52% and a net margin of 23.23%. On average, analysts expect that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is 139.46%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,514 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 15.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL)

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

