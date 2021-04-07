Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price target lifted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.21.

NYSE:DELL opened at $89.48 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $37.20 and a 12 month high of $91.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The company has a market capitalization of $68.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $26.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. Equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 13,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $1,070,355.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 484,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,181,153.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $17,548,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 284,968 shares in the company, valued at $25,003,092.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 933,754 shares of company stock valued at $75,777,145. Corporate insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DELL. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

