Delphy (DPY) Trading Up 9.5% Over Last 7 Days

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded down 16.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 7th. One Delphy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Delphy has a market cap of $941,921.95 and $98,673.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Delphy has traded up 9.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Delphy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00056705 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00022701 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $360.46 or 0.00634185 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.35 or 0.00079791 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Delphy Profile

Delphy is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Delphy is delphy.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

Delphy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Delphy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Delphy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.