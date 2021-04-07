DeltaChain (DELTA) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. One DeltaChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DeltaChain has traded 81.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeltaChain has a market capitalization of $272,093.75 and $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00065153 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003571 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded down 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000732 BTC.

DeltaChain Profile

DeltaChain (CRYPTO:DELTA) is a coin. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

DeltaChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeltaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

