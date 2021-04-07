Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Sets New 1-Year High at $22.96

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.96 and last traded at $22.96, with a volume of 212 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.54.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WILYY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Demant A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.87 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

