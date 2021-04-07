Denison Mines Corp. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) – Stock analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Denison Mines in a report released on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $1.70 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Denison Mines’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.14 million for the quarter. Denison Mines had a negative net margin of 103.08% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Denison Mines from $0.90 to $1.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Denison Mines from $1.00 to $1.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of DNN opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -62.50 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.51. Denison Mines has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $1.81.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNN. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Denison Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in Denison Mines by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 67,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 27,100 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Denison Mines by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 117,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 26,466 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Denison Mines by 308.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 132,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 99,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Denison Mines by 279.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 211,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 155,699 shares during the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

