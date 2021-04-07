Dennis Lyle Higgs Sells 27,000 Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Stock

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $223,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 345,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,363.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of Energy Fuels stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,395,877. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $7.83. The stock has a market cap of $871.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.10 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.30.
UUUU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Fuels from $4.50 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 27th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Fuels currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.88.
Energy Fuels Company Profile
Energy Fuels, Inc operates as a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. Its projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.
See Also: Circuit Breakers
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.