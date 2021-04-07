Dennis Lyle Higgs Sells 27,000 Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Stock

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $223,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 345,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,363.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Energy Fuels stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,395,877. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $7.83. The stock has a market cap of $871.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.10 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.30.

UUUU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Fuels from $4.50 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 27th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Fuels currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.88.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UUUU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Energy Fuels by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,904,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,957 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Energy Fuels by 12.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,733,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 195,427 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Energy Fuels by 70.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,676,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 691,008 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Energy Fuels by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,122,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after acquiring an additional 14,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Energy Fuels by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 863,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 455,259 shares during the last quarter. 22.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels, Inc operates as a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. Its projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

